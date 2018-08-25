Smoke keeps air quality risks for some B.C. regions, rain moves through others

Environment Canada said that upper winds will keep spreading smoke in central, southern B.C.

The provincial forecast is calling for a little mix of every kind of weather Saturday.

The central and southern interior continue to be covered in smoke and haze as nearly 600 wildfires burn.

Environment Canada said in a weather statement Saturday that upper winds will keep spreading smoke over communities in that region but some areas can expect a little improvement on Sunday.

Over the past few weeks, the haze has turned cities orange and sepia. In Prince George, the smoke blocked the sun making it look nighttime as late as 10 a.m.

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

In Nelson, captivating footage by Ryan Flett showed how eerie the smoke looked out on the river.

The Okanagan has seen record-high air pollution measurements due to several fires burning nearby, cancelling several sporting events.

The light rain falling this morning over the Central Interior wildfires is expected to turn into showers as it makes its way towards the south through the evening.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster did offer some hope for coastal residents: the smoke should soon start to slowly dissipate through the weekend.

For those living in regions downwind of wildfires, however, high concentrations of fine particulate matter – the cause of air quality advisories across B.C. – will stick around for the forseeable future.

In the Lower Mainland, most residents are in the clear to breathe relatively fresh air. The air quality advisory was lifted Friday for Metro Vancouver and the central Fraser Valley. Due to the Mount Hicks fire, the advisory remains in effect in Agassiz and Hope.

Over to Vancouver Island, most of the region will see wet conditions, with light rainshowers in the forecast. However, an air quality advisory remains in effect.

