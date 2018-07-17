UPDATE: Smoke rising from Okanagan Mountain Park hills

Lightning may have sparked a fire in the hills across from Peachland

UPDATE: 9:23 p.m.

Peachland residents are reporting they can now see flames rising from the hills at Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park.

BC Wildfire Service is on scene with air support.

ORIGINAL:

Smoke can be seen rising from the hills of Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park across from Rattlesnake Island.

According to residents across Okanagan Lake in Peachland lightning sparked the blaze about 7:30 p.m.

While smoke is rising from the area BC Wildfire Service does not appear to be on scene.

At least four wildfire sparks Tuesday evening across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

The #BCWildfire Service currently responding to 13 new wildfires in the #Okanagan and #Similkameen area with ground crews, helicopters, and airtankers. Additional resources are on route to assist. At this time, there are no known threats to structures. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

A severe thunderstorm watch is being issued by Environment Canada for the B.C. Interior.

