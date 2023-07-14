Smoke spotted near Penticton’s Skaha Hills as crews attack grass fire

A grass fire off Skaha Hills Road in Penticton on Friday, July 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News) A grass fire off Skaha Hills Road in Penticton on Friday, July 14. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

A grass fire is bringing smoke to the south side of Penticton on Friday, July 14.

Crews responded near the turnoff of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Road at around 10:40 a.m., following multiple reports of smoke spotted in the area.

BC Wildfire Service arrived on scene shortly after.

Local crews say the fire is being held, as of 11:15 a.m.

Its cause is lightning, according to BCWS.

Crews have confirmed the fire is not near any structures.

