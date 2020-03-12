The Clarence Fulton Secondary School’s Spirit Week dance was cut short after a few individuals smoked marijuana in the gymnasium on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Darryl Dyck - The Canadian Press)

Smoking pot indoors ends Vernon high school dance

Clarence Fulton Secondary School dance cut short after ‘few individuals’ smoke weed in gym

A few high spirits put an abrupt end to a school dance at a Vernon high school Wednesday, March 11, and refunds won’t be made available.

The Spirit Week Dance at Clarence Fulton Secondary School was stopped 90 minutes after tunes started playing because a few individuals smoked marijuana in the gymnasium.

“This was very upsetting to both staff and students who have been looking forward to this event and those that put a lot of time and effort into making it happen,” the school said in an email issued to parents.

“Unfortunately, some students chose to make poor decisions and smoked marijuana in the gym,” it continued. “Many students and staff complained that they could not enjoy the dance due to the repugnant smell.”

The email also stated that no refunds would be provided to students “as the costs for the dance still had to be paid and most students were able to enjoy themselves for 90 minutes.” Expenses included hiring a DJ for the evening.

Parents voiced their dismay with this decision on social media, some saying their students used their “hard-earned money” to pay for their tickets to the dance.

Tickets to the dance were $5 in advance and $8 at the door. School District 22 communications co-ordinator Maritza Reilly said most students had paid the advance price.

Reilly said some parents have reached out to principal Lynn Seed to ask whether ticket refunds would be made available. She said parents who spoke with Seed directly expressed they understood why refunds would not be provided.

Principal Seed echoed Reilly. She said two dozen donuts were dropped off with a “wonderful note saying thank you to all our staff who helped out at the dance.”

Seed said the decision was difficult to make, but it was necessary.

“It is very unfortunate that it affected so many others on what should have been a very fun night,” Seed said.

One Facebook user, Marcy Kennedy, turned to social media to encourage the students responsible for the dance’s early release to raise funds in order to pay back affected students.

“Let’s use this poor choice as an opportunity to learn and to make things right,” Kennedy wrote.

Spirit Week is still underway at Fulton Secondary and students will still be able to enjoy events at lunch and at the spirit week assembly on Friday.

READ MORE: COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

READ MORE: Schools will not run out of toilet paper during pandemic, says official

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question
Next story
POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

Just Posted

Vernon kindness meter broken into

Vernon RCMP have reported 39 cases of vandalized parking meters since the beginning of March

POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

Dozens of events have been cancelled as the virus spreads across the world

Smoking pot indoors ends Vernon high school dance

Clarence Fulton Secondary School dance cut short after ‘few individuals’ smoke weed in gym

Vernon shows still a go despite COVID-19

Performing Arts Centre still hosting upcoming concerts and events

Health concerns postpone Vernon Expo amid COVID-19

Close to 100 vendors and even more patrons were expected at March 14 event

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

Midway through playoffs, KIJHL suspends all games until further notice

Hockey playoff games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) are… Continue reading

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Ironman races set to continue, with strict precautions

Penticton is set to host to a ‘flagship’ Ironman event on Aug. 30, 2020.

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

Despite coronavirus concerns, public facilities remain open in Summerland

Municipal staff continue to monitor COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read