Smoking pot indoors ends Vernon high school dance

The Clarence Fulton Secondary School’s Spirit Week dance was cut short after a few individuals smoked marijuana in the gymnasium on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Darryl Dyck - The Canadian Press)

A few high spirits put an abrupt end to a school dance at a Vernon high school Wednesday, March 11, and refunds won’t be made available.

The Spirit Week Dance at Clarence Fulton Secondary School was stopped 90 minutes after tunes started playing because a few individuals smoked marijuana in the gymnasium.

“This was very upsetting to both staff and students who have been looking forward to this event and those that put a lot of time and effort into making it happen,” the school said in an email issued to parents.

“Unfortunately, some students chose to make poor decisions and smoked marijuana in the gym,” it continued. “Many students and staff complained that they could not enjoy the dance due to the repugnant smell.”

The email also stated that no refunds would be provided to students “as the costs for the dance still had to be paid and most students were able to enjoy themselves for 90 minutes.” Expenses included hiring a DJ for the evening.

Parents voiced their dismay with this decision on social media, some saying their students used their “hard-earned money” to pay for their tickets to the dance.

Tickets to the dance were $5 in advance and $8 at the door. School District 22 communications co-ordinator Maritza Reilly said most students had paid the advance price.

Reilly said some parents have reached out to principal Lynn Seed to ask whether ticket refunds would be made available. She said parents who spoke with Seed directly expressed they understood why refunds would not be provided.

Principal Seed echoed Reilly. She said two dozen donuts were dropped off with a “wonderful note saying thank you to all our staff who helped out at the dance.”

Seed said the decision was difficult to make, but it was necessary.

“It is very unfortunate that it affected so many others on what should have been a very fun night,” Seed said.

One Facebook user, Marcy Kennedy, turned to social media to encourage the students responsible for the dance’s early release to raise funds in order to pay back affected students.

“Let’s use this poor choice as an opportunity to learn and to make things right,” Kennedy wrote.

Spirit Week is still underway at Fulton Secondary and students will still be able to enjoy events at lunch and at the spirit week assembly on Friday.

