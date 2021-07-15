Smoky and hot conditions in Okanagan trigger weather alerts

Environment Canada calls for temperatures to rise to mid-30s for central, north regions

Smoke settled in over Vernon in summer 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star file)

It’s hot and smoky and Environment Canada says that’s likely going to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Wildfire smoke has led to a special air quality statement, which is in effect for the entire Okanagan.

While smoke levels have improved in some localized areas, others will continue to experience smoky conditions that may cause increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.

Those with cardiovascular or lung disease, children and seniors may be more susceptible to smoke-related symptoms.

A special hot-weather statement is also in effect for the central and north Okanagan, including Kelowna and Vernon.

Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid-30s, combined with overnight lows of 15 to 18 C.

While the temperature remains significantly cooler in comparison to last month’s heat wave, a ridge of high pressure over the province is the reason behind the rising mercury. But, Environment Canada is reminding people to watch out for signs of heat illnesses, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Vernon area service agencies are still calling for bottled water to distribute to those living rough or experiencing homelessness.

The national agency is expecting conditions will cool down a few degrees Friday as a more westerly flow becomes established.

READ MORE: Interior Health COVID-19 case count highest in B.C.

READ MORE: Brenda Creek wildfire grows to 250 hectares

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.