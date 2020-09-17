Smoky conditions, worker shortage threaten Okanagan apple harvest

“Frankly, some farmers may go under.”

With smoky conditions in the valley and a shortage of labourers, this year’s harvest season is proving to be a difficult one for Okanagan fruit growers.

Avi Gill of Farming Karma said they’re not quite in the middle of harvesting yet, but they’re already feeling the struggle.

“Ambrosia is our main brand, so we don’t have to harvest until the end of September, but we’re pushing to make sure we have enough pickers leading up to that,” he said.

“I think there will be that (worker) shortage at the end of September… it was a tough cherry season but the apple crop is looking good. But now we have the problem of picking it all in time.”

Gill said even though they’re not doing heavy picking quite yet, the smoke is still a big concern. He said the hope is that it all clears up soon or else they may delay harvesting to help protect their workers.

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, said the harvest is progressing as well as it possibly can given the current conditions.

“My immediate concern right now is the health of the pickers. The past couple of days, with the thick smoke in the atmosphere, it has been a concern,” he said.

“Some of my pickers have been complaining about dry throats. We took Sunday off because of the thick smoke… and they’re just not able to work at their 100 per cent.”

DiMaria said that during this time, they normally work seven days a week but the shortage and the weather conditions have delayed them by three days and now, they’re trying their best to pick as much fruit as they can. He said at least the smoke doesn’t do much to affect apples’ taste and finish, though he said he is concerned for grape-growers.

Because half of his workers weren’t able to come to Canada due to pandemic restrictions on international borders, DiMaria said he’s been trying to hire local pickers instead to fill the gap.

“But because they’re inexperienced, they may not pick as much as experienced workers. They’re trying their best, but new at this.”

“So the number of bins we’re picking is down considerably. This is a huge concern because fruit will continue to ripen… if we lose fruit on the ground because we weren’t able to pick it, it would be a disaster.”

“The whole apple growing industry in the Okanagan is already on its knees,” DiMaria added.

Gill said the worker shortage and possible delays in picking could be the last straw for some growers.

“Frankly, some farmers may go under… I just hope that British Columbians can recognize that farming may be difficult, but it’s important to our food security,” he said.

“If there’s any government assistance, please just keep a lens on the farming industry, especially in the Okanagan Valley because there’s a lot of trouble here right now.”

READ:

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Activists to march in Vernon for changes to B.C. forestry legislation
Next story
B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow

Just Posted

Collision slows traffic on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen

RCMP, tow trucks were on scene Thursday morning as of 7:45 a.m.

Drive-in theatre bus for sale in Vernon

Artist Ed Spiteri converted the ex-Medicine Hat transit bus into something that would bring joy, nostalgia

Morning Start: It’s Illegal to Sell Photos of the Eiffel Tower at Night

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

Activists to march in Vernon for changes to B.C. forestry legislation

The ‘forest march’ will begin at local MLA Eric Foster’s office Friday at 4 p.m.

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow

The announcement comes as daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 100

Invasive clams discovered in Salmon Arm of Shuswap Lake

Asian clams not to be confused with zebra or quagga mussels, states invasive species society

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Smoky conditions, worker shortage threaten Okanagan apple harvest

“Frankly, some farmers may go under.”

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

Most Read