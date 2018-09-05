Smoky skies an expected sight in the Okanagan

An air quality statement has been issued for Kelowna, Vernon and other parts of the Okanagan

An air quality statement remains in effect Wednesday for the Okanagan.

Several large wildfires continue to burn across the province, particularly over the central and northern Interior, resulting in ongoing smoky skies surrounding the wildfires, according to Environment Canada, in a statement.

Increasing southerly flow today will likely spread smoke from wildfires south of the border into B.C. A wetter, cooler and breezier pattern towards the end of the work week is expected to improve air quality conditions across the province, the statement said.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air, the statement said.

If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

For more information on current air quality, visit www.bcairquality.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values, the statement said.

