Small hand ignitions along Sheep Creek, Aug. 7. (BCWS)

Smoky skies bulletin issued for the South Okanagan due to wildfire

Environment Canada issued a new notice for the region on Wednesday

A new smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the South Okanagan in anticipation of wildfire smoke impacting the area over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Environment Canada posted a special air quality statement on Aug. 10 for the region, including Penticton, Keremeos, Summerland, Naramata, Oliver and Osoyoos in its notice.

“Widespread wildfire activity across the Southern Interior continues to impact the air quality in localized areas,” the federal department wrote.

The now nearly 7,000 hectare Keremeos Creek wildfire prompted the issuing of a bulletin on July 30, after crews described the growing blaze as “aggressive.”

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour,” they added.

Wednesday’s statement also impacts East Columbia, including Golden, and the West Kootenay’s, with Nelson, Castlegar, Trail and Rossland among those listed.

Environment Canada’s next update will be made available on Aug. 11.

“Smoke can get trapped in valleys when the daytime heating and atmospheric mixing does not allow for the smoke to disperse into the upper atmosphere,” they said.

