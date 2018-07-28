Smoky Skies Bulletin Updated

The smoke is now impacting or will potentially impact the Lower Mainland, coastal regions, and the entire interior and northern regions of B.C.

The Smoky Skies Bulletin that was issued yesterday has been amended as follows:

· Bulletin expanded to include the following regions: North and Central Coast – Coastal Sections, Sunshine Coast (North & South), Howe Sound, and Whistler.

The Smoky Skies Bulletin issued yesterday has been continued for the following regions:

· North and Central Coast – Coastal Sections, Sunshine Coast (North & South), Howe Sound, Whistler, Elk Valley, East Kootenay (North & South), Yoho – Kootenay Park, East Columbia, West Columbia, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, Cariboo (North & South), Chilcotin, North Thompson, South Thompson, 100 Mile, Shuswap, Nicola, Fraser Canyon (North & South), North Columbia, Okanagan (North, Central & South), Boundary, Similkameen, Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park, Watson Lake, Fort Nelson, Williston, B.C. Peace River (North & South), McGregor, Prince George, Yellowhead, Kinbasket, Haines Road, South Klondike Highway, Atlin, Teslin, Cassiar Mountains, Watson Lake, Dease Lake, Bulkely Valley and Lakes District (Northwest & Southwest), North Coast (Inland Sections), North Coast Inland (South & North), Central Coast (Inland Sections), and all other Northern B.C. regions.

In addition to effects from local wildfires, large-scale smoke from distant wildfires in Eurasia is continuing to impact the province.

The smoke is now impacting or will potentially impact the Lower Mainland, coastal regions, and the entire interior and northern regions of B.C.

This Bulletin will be updated again tomorrow.

Related: Soaring temperatures, high winds could worsen fires in B.C.’s southern Interior

Related: Interior Health wants you to protect your lungs with the smoky skies

Related: Forestry manager isn’t surprised wildfire burns in same area as 2003 firestorm

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten
Next story
Angus the C. difficile sniffing dog visits Vernon hospital

Just Posted

Crew attacks North Okanagan wildfire

Small fire breaks out between Vernon and Falkland

Angus the C. difficile sniffing dog visits Vernon hospital

C. difficile detection dogs are a cheaper option to detect this dangerous bacteria often found in hospitals.

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Video: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire more than doubles

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is burning south away from Kelowna

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

B.C. Prosecution: Don’t criminalize protesters

Kinder Morgan protesters organize petition against criminal charges

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

Four lane highway from West Kelowna to Penticton should be priority

Directors want four lanes on Highway 97 from West Kelowna to Penticton

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

Nearly 100 firefighters on scene of Placer Mountain blaze near Princeton

BC Wildfire continues to keep close eye on Snowy Mountain

Most Read