Smoky Skies Bulletin Updated

The smoke is now impacting or will potentially impact the Lower Mainland, coastal regions, and the entire interior and northern regions of B.C.

The Smoky Skies Bulletin that was issued yesterday has been amended as follows:

· Bulletin expanded to include the following regions: North and Central Coast – Coastal Sections, Sunshine Coast (North & South), Howe Sound, and Whistler.

The Smoky Skies Bulletin issued yesterday has been continued for the following regions:

· North and Central Coast – Coastal Sections, Sunshine Coast (North & South), Howe Sound, Whistler, Elk Valley, East Kootenay (North & South), Yoho – Kootenay Park, East Columbia, West Columbia, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, Cariboo (North & South), Chilcotin, North Thompson, South Thompson, 100 Mile, Shuswap, Nicola, Fraser Canyon (North & South), North Columbia, Okanagan (North, Central & South), Boundary, Similkameen, Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park, Watson Lake, Fort Nelson, Williston, B.C. Peace River (North & South), McGregor, Prince George, Yellowhead, Kinbasket, Haines Road, South Klondike Highway, Atlin, Teslin, Cassiar Mountains, Watson Lake, Dease Lake, Bulkely Valley and Lakes District (Northwest & Southwest), North Coast (Inland Sections), North Coast Inland (South & North), Central Coast (Inland Sections), and all other Northern B.C. regions.

In addition to effects from local wildfires, large-scale smoke from distant wildfires in Eurasia is continuing to impact the province.

The smoke is now impacting or will potentially impact the Lower Mainland, coastal regions, and the entire interior and northern regions of B.C.

This Bulletin will be updated again tomorrow.

Related: Soaring temperatures, high winds could worsen fires in B.C.’s southern Interior

Related: Interior Health wants you to protect your lungs with the smoky skies

Related: Forestry manager isn’t surprised wildfire burns in same area as 2003 firestorm

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.