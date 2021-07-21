Smoke from regional fires choked the air of much of the Pacific Northwest for several days. Courtesy photo

Smoky skies loom over Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada urges residents to stay safe, as smoke blankets the region

The smoke looming over the Okanagan Valley is likely to stick around for some time, according to Environment Canada.

On Wednesday, July 21, Environment Canada again issued a bulletin warning Okanagan residents of the North, South and Central Okanagan of the impacts of the wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.

The smoke is originating from fires across the Okanagan Valley as well as three fires located south of the border, says an Environment Canada meteorologist.

Due to the deteriorating air quality, individuals may experience symptoms of smoke exposure such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. To reduce these effects, Environment Canada recommends limiting strenuous outdoor activities, drinking lots of water and keeping doors and windows closed when possible.

For more information on current air quality, visit gov.bc.ca.

