Wildfire smoke is expected to hang around at least through Saturday of the B.C. Day long weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Monday. (Morning Star - file photo)

Wildfire smoke is expected to hang around at least through Saturday of the B.C. Day long weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Monday. (Morning Star - file photo)

Smoky skies through Saturday in North Okanagan

Wildfire smoke to hang around for part of B.C. Day long weekend; rain in forecast for Monday

Wildfire smoke is expected to hang around the North Okanagan through the first part of the B.C. Day long weekend.

Environment Canada’s weekend forecast for the region calls for sunshine with a mix of sun and cloud, and local smoke for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5. There are anticipated northwest winds of 20 kilometres/hour Friday afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Sunday, Aug. 6, followed by cloudy periods Sunday night. Highs Friday to Sunday are between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Rain is in the forecast for the holiday Monday with highs dropping to 26 degrees. The sun is scheduled to return Tuesday, but, again, only with a high of 26 degrees and there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers Wednesday, Aug. 9.

READ MORE: New wildfire discovered east of Enderby

READ MORE: Crews battling wildfire outside Kamloops expecting increased fire activity

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictVernonwildfire smoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crews battling wildfire outside Kamloops expecting increased fire activity
Next story
Drought conditions intensify in British Columbia

Just Posted

The red areas on the map from Aug. 3 show Drought Level 4 conditions, while the dark red areas show Drought Level 5. (Government of BC)
Drought conditions intensify in British Columbia

Wildfire smoke is expected to hang around at least through Saturday of the B.C. Day long weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Monday. (Morning Star - file photo)
Smoky skies through Saturday in North Okanagan

The Trinity Creek wildfire was discovered Thursday night, Aug. 3. (BC Wildfire Services)
New wildfire discovered east of Enderby

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is expecting increased wildfire activity activity but has shown little growth the last few days. (BC Wildfire Services)
Crews battling wildfire outside Kamloops expecting increased fire activity