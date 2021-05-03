A rubber boa snake seeks some sunshine along the Okanagan Rail Trail in a photo submitted by Barry Stecyk. The boas are one of nine species of snake found in B.C. All snakes in the province are protected species so please leave them alone. The rubber boa is easily identifiable, coming in several solid colours from dusky green to a copper colour. (Photo submitted)

A rubber boa snake seeks some sunshine along the Okanagan Rail Trail in a photo submitted by Barry Stecyk. The boas are one of nine species of snake found in B.C. All snakes in the province are protected species so please leave them alone. The rubber boa is easily identifiable, coming in several solid colours from dusky green to a copper colour. (Photo submitted)

Snakes on a (Okanagan) rail trail

Rubber boa pays visit to the trail, soaking up the sun or perhaps heading to Kalamalka Lake for a dip

Those out enjoying a stroll or a spin on the Okanagan Rail Trail should be wary of trail visitors.

One couple came across a rubber boa snake either heading to Kal Lake for a swim or soaking up some sunshine in the middle of the trail on a recent weekend jaunt.

The rubber boa is one of the nine species of snake found in B.C., all of which are protected species, so best to leave them be.

“We have quite a few here,” said Pete Wise of Wise Wildlife Control Services. “They’re easily identifiable. They come in several solid colours, from dusky green to a copper colour. They have a small head and small eyes, and look like a giant dew worm.

“They are a non-aggressive species.”

According to bcreptiles.ca, the rubber boa is an aptly suited moniker, as the snake can range between 35 and 80 centimetres long.

Rubber boas eat fairly infrequently, even compared to other snakes. When they do eat, however, rubber boas’ usual meal is of mice or shrews. The snake, however, is not limited to hunting at ground level. These snakes are able swimmers, climbers and burrowers, enabling them to diversify their diet. Other items that boas eat include bird eggs, nestling birds, nestling rabbits, small lizards, other snakes, salamanders, small chipmunks, and bats.

Rubber boas are found from southern B.C. to as far north as Williams Lake.

READ MORE: Wild gopher snakes aren’t pets: Vernon conservation officer

READ MORE: WATCH: Penticton man has close encounter with massive snakes twice in one week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor
Next story
Canada to receive 2M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech ramp up deliveries

Just Posted

A rubber boa snake seeks some sunshine along the Okanagan Rail Trail in a photo submitted by Barry Stecyk. The boas are one of nine species of snake found in B.C. All snakes in the province are protected species so please leave them alone. The rubber boa is easily identifiable, coming in several solid colours from dusky green to a copper colour. (Photo submitted)
Snakes on a (Okanagan) rail trail

Rubber boa pays visit to the trail, soaking up the sun or perhaps heading to Kalamalka Lake for a dip

This Coldstream residence, currentlty listed for sale for a dollar shy of $13 million, will be the subject of an online auction in June, conducted by an American auction house. (Engel&Völkers Photo)
Coldstream mansion to go to highest bidder

Five-bedroom, 10-bathroom home on Ravine Drive, listed for $13 million, will be featured in online auction by American firm

Studying sciences at Okanagan College has paid off for Jacqueline Barnett (left) and Stacey Sakakibara. (Okanagan College photos)
Starting in science boosts Okanagan College alumni to success

Jacqueline Barnett and Stacey Sakakibara enjoying successes of studying science programs

A view of the fields of the Spring Lake celery farm in Armstrong, 1907. Standing in the field are: Mrs. Burnett; E.R. Burnett; Glover Christian Burnett; W.R. Hoath; and Loo Yung. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #3584)
Vernon History in Pictures

Armstrong is known for cheese and asparagus, and a third food once flourished in the fields

Splatsin First Nation member Darian Williams, 17, a Vernon archer, is one of six Interior region winners of the 2020 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sports. (I-SPARC photo)
Okanagan Indigenous athletes recognized for excellence

Vernon archer Darian Williams and Kelowna multi-sport star Tuja Dreyer among six regional finalists for Premier’s Awards

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Then-B.C. Education Minister Mike Bernier pauses while answering questions during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. Bernier, a Liberal legislator in British Columbia, says he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberal legislator Mike Bernier says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

He says he was not infectious when he was at the legislature between April 19 and 22

Val Napoleon, who earned her own law degree after becoming a grandmother, is instrumental in supporting the resurgence of Indigenous legal order in Canada. (UVic photo services)
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor

‘We don’t have to argue that Indigenous people have law anymore’

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

(Pexels/Contributed)
Okanagan man to pay $70K to BCSC for spending investor funds for personal use

According to the BCSC, a Kelowna man used $480,000 of invested funds for personal purposes.

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Most Read