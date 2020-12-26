Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Photos shared by BC Transportation and Infrastructure illustrate the importance of showshed tunnels along the Trans-Canada Highway in winter.

The images show the Lanark snowshed on Highway 1, approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke, covered in snow and debris following avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23.

