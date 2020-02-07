Winter weather freezes mail delivery in Vernon: Canada Post

Vernon won’t be receiving any mail or parcels from Canada Post today due to inclement weather.

A “red alert” issued by Canada Post on Thursday is still in effect for Vernon, however, it has since been downgraded for Kelowna and Lake Country.

“A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out as the weather conditions have made it unsafe,” Canada Post media relations spokeswoman Hayley Magermans said.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to do so.”

Trips and falls are Canada Post’s number one injury, Magermans said, and safety is top priority.

Decisions to issue alerts are made by local operations but Canada Post also monitors weather conditions nationally.

“We don’t see a ton of these in B.C.,” Magermans said. “Usually it’s more in the east coast and prairies.”

On Jan. 13, a yellow alert was issued across the entire province due to extreme cold weather conditions. A yellow alert means every effort is being taken to deliver the mail, although some customers may experience delayed or no delivery.

Canada Post reminds Canadians to ensure snow and ice is cleared from walkways, stairs and driveways, not only for personal safety, but the safety of delivery people.

