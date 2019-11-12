Snow base building at SilverStar

Nineteen centimetres was reported Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, to have fallen on the slopes of SilverStar over night. (SilverStar Facebook)

Snow has fallen on Vernon for the first time this season and that can only leave you with one question: How do the slopes look at SilverStar Mountain Resort?

The answer: Good. Very good.

Anticipation is building — as is the mountain’s snow base.

“It’s looking like a snow globe,” communications specialist Chantelle Deacon said.

According to SilverStar’s snowfall report, 19 centimetres fell over night — 22 in the past 24 hours — with more snow in the forecast.

The Village is now reporting a snow base of 24 cm. Meanwhile, the mountains snow base is around 62 cm.

The Nordic season is expected to kickoff Nov. 16 and the Alpine season will follow suit on Nov. 28.

