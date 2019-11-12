Nineteen centimetres was reported Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, to have fallen on the slopes of SilverStar over night. (SilverStar Facebook)

Snow base building at SilverStar

19 centimetres fell over night at Vernon’s ski resort: ski report

Snow has fallen on Vernon for the first time this season and that can only leave you with one question: How do the slopes look at SilverStar Mountain Resort?

The answer: Good. Very good.

Anticipation is building — as is the mountain’s snow base.

“It’s looking like a snow globe,” communications specialist Chantelle Deacon said.

According to SilverStar’s snowfall report, 19 centimetres fell over night — 22 in the past 24 hours — with more snow in the forecast.

The Village is now reporting a snow base of 24 cm. Meanwhile, the mountains snow base is around 62 cm.

The Nordic season is expected to kickoff Nov. 16 and the Alpine season will follow suit on Nov. 28.

READ MORE: Film captures essence of SilverStar

READ MORE: U.S. ski site says SilverStar is a steal

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New urgent and primary care centre to open in Vernon
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Just Posted

Well-known North Okanagan community advocate switches gears

Cindy Masters, formerly with Kindale, now executive director of Vernon Community Land Trust

Vernon paddleboarder completes shoreline cleanup

It’s evident there’s a pollution problem says Aaron Nasipayko

Snow base building at SilverStar

19 centimetres fell over night at Vernon’s ski resort: ski report

Plans begin for North Okanagan Funtastic events in 2020

The popular slo-pitch tournament and music festival will run June 27-30

New urgent and primary care centre to open in Vernon

Health minister notes lagging areas in care for Vernonites; new facility can remedy

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Southbound lanes of Coquihalla closed north of Hope

Accident happened earlier this afternoon

City of Penticton considers new bylaw to restrict needle distribution

Approximately 440 people in Penticton use intravenous drugs and 167,000 needles were ordered in 2018

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Okanagan woman embarks on charitable trip to Kenya

Jessica Jewels is hoping to raise funds for her Kindness for Kenya service trip

HERGOTT: Children held accountable for injuries

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses liability insurance in his latest column

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Most Read