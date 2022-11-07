(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Snow causes 7 vehicle crash, flames and delays on Kelowna roads

The RCMP is urging drivers to drive carefully

Several vehicle incidents, including a seven-car crash, across Kelowna, have prompted the RCMP to issue a reminder, urging drivers to take extra caution when travelling on the icy roads.

On Nov. 7, a collision involving seven vehicles closed Begbie Road in Glenmore. The closure caused issues for drivers in and around the area, causing major delays.

Crash on Begbie Road, Kelowna (Submitted)

Additionally, at approximately 10 a.m. a vehicle caught fire after driving into the ditch on Longhill Road. The road was closed while emergency crews were on the scene, and traffic is slow going in that area.

Crash on Longhill, vehicle bursts into flames. (Terri Singleton)

The access roads to McKinley Beach Community were closed earlier this morning due to snowy conditions.

“The snow has caused several accidents and extremely slippery conditions, particularly when going up or down a hill,” said Ryan Watters, communications advisor, for the Kelowna Police Service.

“Without good winter tires travelling the roads today will be very challenging and drivers need to use extreme caution.”

The RCMP is encouraging people to stay off the roads if possible.

“If you absolutely need to drive keep your distance, brush the snow off your windows to give you clear vision and please slow down giving yourself extra time to get to your destination.”

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
car crash City of Kelowna Kelowna RCMP Snow

