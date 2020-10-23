Snow clearing crews on Vernon roads after first snowfall

Snow isn’t just falling on SilverStar Mountain Resort anymore. An arctic front brought some of the white stuff to Vernon Oct. 23, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)

Vernonites woke up to the first snowfall of the season Friday, Oct. 23.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 2 C, low of minus 4 C and snow throughout the day. The snow is expecting to end around midnight. The arctic front, and the culprit for the cold, is expected to break our seasonal lows of minus 1 C.

The City of Vernon and RCMP are reminding residents to adjust to conditions.

Snow fall, icy roads, and reduced visibility this morning in the North Okanagan. Give yourself extra time, slow down, and drive relative to conditions. pic.twitter.com/YicMYHz6bW — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) October 23, 2020

The city asked motorists to slow down, give yourself extra time to commute and have patience while navigating wet and slippery sections of road.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are reminding motorists to grab their snow brushes. To drive safely, motorists must be able to see. Driving with an obstructed view could result in a $109 fine.

You need to be able to see in order to drive safely! It's time to get those snow brushes out. A fine for "Drive while view obstructed" will cost you $109. pic.twitter.com/fASdw938hn — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) October 23, 2020

“City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season and trucks are out across the city today,” roads manager Ian Adkins said.

“Our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the city’s snow and ice control policy.”

Arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and identified problem areas are deemed Priority 1 Roads. Priority 2 sees removal on all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs, which are handled in Priority 3.

Sidewalks adjacent to commercial and residential properties is the responsibility of the resident or tenant.

“It’s important these areas are kept clear for the safety of everyone who uses them,” the city said in a statement Oct. 23.

The city reminds shovellers to not pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup-dropoff zones, as they can create safety hazards for the community. ‘

