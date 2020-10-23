Snow isn’t just falling on SilverStar Mountain Resort anymore. An arctic front brought some of the white stuff to Vernon Oct. 23, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)

Snow isn’t just falling on SilverStar Mountain Resort anymore. An arctic front brought some of the white stuff to Vernon Oct. 23, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)

Snow clearing crews on Vernon roads after first snowfall

City, RCMP remind residents to adjust to winter conditions

Vernonites woke up to the first snowfall of the season Friday, Oct. 23.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 2 C, low of minus 4 C and snow throughout the day. The snow is expecting to end around midnight. The arctic front, and the culprit for the cold, is expected to break our seasonal lows of minus 1 C.

The City of Vernon and RCMP are reminding residents to adjust to conditions.

The city asked motorists to slow down, give yourself extra time to commute and have patience while navigating wet and slippery sections of road.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are reminding motorists to grab their snow brushes. To drive safely, motorists must be able to see. Driving with an obstructed view could result in a $109 fine.

“City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season and trucks are out across the city today,” roads manager Ian Adkins said.

“Our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the city’s snow and ice control policy.”

Arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and identified problem areas are deemed Priority 1 Roads. Priority 2 sees removal on all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs, which are handled in Priority 3.

Sidewalks adjacent to commercial and residential properties is the responsibility of the resident or tenant.

“It’s important these areas are kept clear for the safety of everyone who uses them,” the city said in a statement Oct. 23.

The city reminds shovellers to not pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup-dropoff zones, as they can create safety hazards for the community. ‘

Do you have snowfall photos you want to share? Submit them to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com.

READ MORE: Weather statement issued for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, as arctic front approaches

READ MORE: Vernon dumped with fourth snowiest January in three decades

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mutli-vehicle incident closes Coquihalla Highway in both directions
Next story
After just one day, search for Manning hiker crippled by weather

Just Posted

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Team effort completes Vernon neighbourhood

Construction has finished on the 77th and final home at Barnard’s Village

Multiple crashes are keeping emergency crews busy on North Okanagan roads Friday, Oct. 23. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
First snowfall keeps Vernon RCMP busy

Slippery roads sends motorists sliding around area roads

Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)
Kelowna airport cancels, delays flights amidst first snowfall

Travelers should continue to monitor flights on the YLW website

Snow isn’t just falling on SilverStar Mountain Resort anymore. An arctic front brought some of the white stuff to Vernon Oct. 23, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)
Snow clearing crews on Vernon roads after first snowfall

City, RCMP remind residents to adjust to winter conditions

Color Room hairstylist Soleah DeJay said hanging onto the hope of seeing clients again kept her going through mandated COVID-19 closures. (Cierra Carlyle Photography - Contributed)
Clients keep Vernon hairstylist motivated through COVID-19 crisis

‘Holding onto hope of seeing everyone’ after COVID-closure kept Color Room stylist Soleah DeJay going

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Keremeos that took place on Sept. 26. Three were arrested at the scene but so far, no charges have been forwarded to Crown.
No charges yet for September shooting in Keremeos

Police say the victim is recovering

B.C. Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Elections B.C. beefs up local teams for surge of mail-in ballots

Nearly half a million mailed ballots have been received

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
After just one day, search for Manning hiker crippled by weather

Helicopters grounded, and many searchers cannot reach park

The Adams River Salmon society wants to see a ban enforced on trout anglers wading in the river during the sockeye salmon’s spawning season. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society seeks to bar wading trout anglers from Shuswap park

Fishing guide believes ban could be replaced with education to protect spawning beds

The Coquihalla Summit pictured at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 23. Hwy 5 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident. (DriveBC)
Mutli-vehicle incident closes Coquihalla Highway in both directions

Snow has caused limited visibility on the highway.

From l-r., first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on stage at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

Republican president declared the virus, which killed more than 1,000 Americans on Thursday alone, will “go away.”

Curious Artistry and Alchemy Café owner, Luigi Coccaro, in front of their new bubble dining experience. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
The bubble experience: A new way to dine in Kelowna

A unique way to dine during the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read