Some flight delays today in and out of Kelowna - Image credit: Pacific Coastal Airlines

Snow delays flights at YLW

A few arrivals and departures at Kelowna Interational Airport delayed by weather

Heavy snowfall Sunday in the Central Okanagan has caused several flight delays, but so for no cancellations a Kelowna International Airport.

While crews de-ice and remove snow from runways, flights arriving from Seattle, Calgary and Victoria have been delayed, while several departing flights have been held back, including WestJet 3325 to Vancouver which is running about 70 minutes late.

As much as 20 centimetres of snow is expected in parts of the Okaanagan by tonight, according to the Environment Canada forecast.

Further details on flights at the Kelowna International Airport are available HERE.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vees hold on to top spot
Next story
Snowfall warning issued for Central and North Okanagan

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Central and North Okanagan

As much as 25 centimetres is expected by tonight in Kelowna and Vernon areas.

Father son team smoothing things over for Scotties

A father and son team are looking after the ice for the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days

Gallery gears up for wine, art-fuelled fun

Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts Pinot and Paint night as part of Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 6

Seven suspected fatal overdoses in three days

IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Vees hold on to top spot

Victory over Cowichan is Vees ninth win in last 10 games

Snow delays flights at YLW

A few arrivals and departures at Kelowna Interational Airport delayed by weather

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Snowfall warning shifts to North Okanagan

A Pacific frontal system is heading for the North Okanagan and Shuswap

UPDATE: Not guilty in Kelowna sexual assault trial

Court documents indicate Shea Gardecki was found not guilty in a sexual assault trial

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Most Read