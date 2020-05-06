(File photo)

Snow depths show variations at two Summerland sites

Measurements were taken by municipality on May 1

The latest measurements taken at the Summerland Reservoir show a snow pack well below normal for this time of year, while at Isintok Lake, the level is higher than usual.

The latest readings, taken on May 1, showed a snow depth of 190 millimetres at Summerland Reservoir, or the equivalent of 74 millimetres of water.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s April 1 snow measurements above normal

READ ALSO: Snow pack remains above normal in Summerland

This is 67 per cent of the historical water equivalent of 110 millimetres, based on data collected over 57 years.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth on May 1 was 390 millimetres, or the equivalent of 144 millimetres of water.

This is 112 per cent of the historical average of 129 millimetres, based on 56 years of data.

Kris Johnson, director of works and utilities for Summerland, said the differences at the two sites are the result of precipitation, temperatures, elevation differences and locations.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: CMHA Vernon offers tips for checking up on friends
Next story
Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

Just Posted

Flood potential puts Lumby on evacuation alert

Village frustrated that protective measures can’t remain in place despite annual flooding

North Okanagan regional district’s finances in great shape

Audit shows RDNO finished 2019 under budget with plenty in reserves

Kelowna designed ‘In This Together’ t-shirt to support local service industry

The simple purchase of a T-shirt will help local businesses overcome effects of COVID-19

WATCH: Viral Okanagan father-son singers back with Moore to lift spirits amid COVID-19

Vernon-born singer returns to release new duet with dad after going viral in January

COVID-19: CMHA Vernon offers tips for checking up on friends

Stay connected with family, friends, neighbours through a variety of methods

Okanagan’s flood story opens new preparedness chapter

History of flooding, particularly 2017 events, prompt resource website

Princeton delivers cash – and love – to pizza shop hit by vandalism

Community raises $1,300 in one day to help owner

Kelowna city planners want to ban drive-thrus to reduce GHG emissions

‘While drive-thrus represent a convenient way for many to pick up a meal, it cannot be said that they are a necessity’

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Family’s vehicle and boat trailer severely vandalized near Burton

Family was boating when someone smashed out vehicles’ windows, disconnected its brake lines

HERGOTT: Owner’s responsibility of unleashed pets

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

Most Read