Snow, freezing rain to hit Coquihalla

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement.

  • Nov. 26, 2018 6:30 a.m.
  • News

A potential for freezing rain along the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, has prompted Environment Canada to issue special weather statement.

“A strong weather system and southwesterly winds will lead to the development of a layer of warm air aloft which could melt falling snow,” reads the alert issued just before 3 a.m.

“Should surface temperatures dip below zero on the highway, higher elevations of the Coquihalla could see a period of freezing rain early this morning.” The Coquihalla isn’t the only mountain pass experiencing wintry conditions.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

READ ALSO: WINTRY WEATHER OFFERS FURTHER CAUSE TO BE CAREFUL

“A strong frontal system will approach the Kootenays today and tonight spreading snow to the highway passes,” according to Environment Canada. “Twenty to 25 cm of snow can be expected for Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass from this afternoon to Tuesday. Snow will taper off late Tuesday as the system moves to the east.”

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue
Next story
Weather Network predicts a “mixed bag” of winter weather for Canada

Just Posted

Armstrong pantomime reinvents French fairy tale

Asparagus Community Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast Dec. 6-15

Busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

COSAR called to two separate events over weekend

Vernon murder case appearance adjourned

Richard William Fairgrieve was in Vernon Law Courts Nov. 22

Sentence handed down for Vernon attempted robber

Heron Taylor was sentenced to 263 days for attempted robbery

Shatzko named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women

Amanda Shatzko joins community of Canada’s most iconic women leaders

Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

Calgary captures CFL crown after dropping previous two title games

Coroner’s inquest to begin into death of former RCMP spokesman

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted wounds in Abbotsford in 2013

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

As retailers pulled their merchandise from shelves, co-founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went on camera to apologize to the Chinese people.

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

American John Allen Chau was killed by islanders in mid-November after paying fishermen to smuggle him to the island.

Snow, freezing rain to hit Coquihalla

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement.

Weather Network predicts a “mixed bag” of winter weather for Canada

Western Canada will have warmer than normal temperatures this winter

General Motors to close Oshawa plant, affecting thousands of jobs: source

A spokeswoman for GM Canada said Sunday that the company had “no news or comment tonight”

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration.”

Most Read