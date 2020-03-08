Just a friendly reminder to turn your clocks AHEAD one hour, if you haven’t done so, to mark the return to Daylight Savings Time 2020 on a snowy Sunday North Okanagan morning. (Morning Star photo)

Snow greets North Okanagan first day of DST

Ma Nature’s reminder there’s still a couple of weeks left in winter; did you ‘spring forward’?

Good morning everyone!

This is a friendly reminder that you should turn your clocks AHEAD one hour if you haven’t already done so.

We went to Daylight Savings Time at 2 a.m.

Some areas of B.C. in the north- and south-east corners stay on standard time all year, as does of Most of Saskatchewan and some locations in Ontario and Quebec, according to timeanddate.com.

You may also want to take out your snow shovel and vehicle scrapers, if you put them away for winter, as Mother Nature sent a reminder Sunday morning there are still a couple of weeks of winter left.

The snow flurries are expected to last until around 10 a.m. Please be safe on the roads.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers finish fourth at B.C.’s

Vernon’s Fulton Maroons place 11th and Lumby’s Charles Bloom Timberwolves 13th at their B.C. finals

Snow greets North Okanagan first day of DST

Ma Nature’s reminder there’s still a couple of weeks left in winter; did you ‘spring forward’?

WATCH: Okanagan pipers meet in Vernon to prepare for Netherlands trip

75 pipers and drummers will head to the Netherlands for the 75th anniversary of the country’s liberation

Spallumcheen athlete wins silver at World Wheelchair Curling Championship

Ina Forrest and Team Canada lost a close 5-4 final to Russia in Switzerland March 7

Highway 6 closed near Cherryville due to fallen tree

Power outages are also affecting close to 250 people in the area as of 2 p.m.

Exhibit highlighting Okanagan women launches in Kelowna

The Empowered Project celebrates leaders and change-makers

International Women’s Day more than celebrating accomplishments

Vernon CFUW secretary offers tips to improve women’s rights in the workplace and at home

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Liam’s Lowdown: To the mom I never had

She died from ovarian cancer in her mid 40s soon after I was born

MacDonald School in Summerland had a long history

Downtown elementary school, named after well-loved principal, operated for almost 80 years

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

Most Read