Snow, ice wreak havoc on North Okanagan highway

Hwy. 97A cleared following accident: Drive BC

UPDATE: 6:24 p.m.

Drive BC reports Hwy. 97A has been cleared at Eagle Rock Road south of Armstrong.

ORIGINAL:

Single lane alternating traffic is in effect on Highway 97A following a vehicle incident at Eagle Rock Road south of Armstrong.

The incident was reported by Drive BC just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.

The highway was closed for several hours between Eagle Rock Road and Pleasant Valley Cross Road. Traffic was rerouted to Pleasant Valley Road.

Blowing snow has reduced visibility for motorists travelling between Sicamous and Vernon. Roads are icy and portions of black ice have been reported along the highway.

Road conditions caused an accident this afternoon involving a pickup truck and travel trailer off the road near Armstrong; police are on scene directing traffic.

Another accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. north of Enderby involving two vehicles. Firefighters were on scene to direct traffic.

READ MORE: Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

READ MORE: Vehicle fire closes one lane of the Coquihalla Highway

Most Read