Snow impacting flights at Kelowna airport

Tough conditions have delayed several flights and cancelled others at the regional airport

Several flights have been delayed due to winter conditions at the Kelowna airport and one departing and two arriving flights have been cancelled this afternoon.

A 3:25 p.m. Westjest flight heading for Vancouver was cancelled this afternoon while five other departures are delayed, as of 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Ten flights scheduled to arrive in Kelowna have either been delayed or cancelled.

For information on flights check out the Kelowna airport’s web site here.

