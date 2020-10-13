Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Snow could be seen Oct. 12 on Highway 5, near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)

If you haven’t done it already, it’s time to get those winter tires on and adjust to changing driving conditions.

Today (Oct. 13), a frontal system is moving across the province with 15 to 20 cm of snowfall expected. For those driving the Coquihalla, heavy snow is expected over the Pennansk and Kootenay Pass summits.

While this system is expected to pass, Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain. Another system is expected for Thursday night into Friday.

”We’re just going to have to play it day by day with these systems, because we’re into those winter patterns now with storm after storm moving through the southern interior at high-terrain until the end of January,” said Lundquist.

In terms of lower terrain in the Okanagan, Lundquist said Okanagan Valley residents shouldn’t expect to see too much snow until late November.

Lundquist said temperatures are normal for this time of year with averages hovering around 11 to 13 degrees.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna pizzeria offers jobs to staff of burned down restaurant

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter