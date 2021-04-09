With the exception of the East Kootenay region, snow levels in British Columbia were at or above normal levels on April 1. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)

With the exception of the East Kootenay region, snow levels in British Columbia were at or above normal levels on April 1. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)

Snow levels above normal in Okanagan

Spring temperatures, rainfall will affect risk of flooding

Snow measurements for the Okanagan Valley remain above normal, according to the most recent snow survey and water supply bulletin from the provincial River Forecast Centre.

The April 1 figures were released on April 9 and show a low of 93 per cent of normal in the East Kootenay to a high of 200 per cent of normal in the northwest. The East Kootenay is the only region below 100 per cent of normal.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s April 1 snowpack levels near normal

READ ALSO: Summerland Reservoir snow level above normal

In the Okanagan, the snowpack measured 109 per cent of normal. Since the beginning of 2021, snowpack measurements for this area have been well above normal.

The River Forecast Centre said La Niña conditions, which began in the fall, are beginning to ease. According to the U.S.-based Climate Prediction Center, there is an 80 per cent chance of transitioning from La Niña to neutral conditions from May to July, 2021.

La Niña conditions come as a result of oceanic temperature anomalies along the equatorial Pacific Ocean region.

These conditions create cooler temperatures for British Columbia and wetter weather for the south coast and Vancouver Island during the winter and early spring.

This year, since mid-March, temperatures have remained seasonable to slightly below normal throughout the province, resulting in a slight delay in snowmelt. However, warm weather beginning the week of April 12 will affect snowmelt at low and mid-level elevations throughout the province. This could affect smaller creeks and lower elevation areas.

For Okanagan Lake, near-normal runoff forecasts are predicted. A runoff slightly below normal is expected at Kalamalka Lake and Wood Lake.

By early April, nearly 95 per cent of the annual BC snowpack has typically accumulated. Peak provincial snowpack usually occurs in mid-April.

While snowpack is one risk factor for freshet flooding, snowpack alone cannot predict whether flooding will occur, the River Forecast Centre says in its 19-page April report.

Prolonged cool weather, followed by a rapid shift to hot weather, or persistent wet weather or extreme short-term rainfall could also affect flooding conditions.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flood watchSnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage
Next story
Kelowna mayor claims spotty attendance at regional district is not due to volunteerism

Just Posted

(Stock photo)
Snow levels above normal in Okanagan

Spring temperatures, rainfall will affect risk of flooding

The O’Keefe Ranch heritage site in the North Okanagan was the recipient of a $20,000 grant from the water board last year for a rain garden project. (File photo)
Projects enhance Okanagan Valley water protection

Okanagan Basin Water Board issues grants for 16 water quality enhancement projects worth $350,000

A bee pollinates the creamy yellow flower of a haskap berry plant. (Contributed)
Vernon berry farm keeps bees buzzing

Organic haskap berries bloom thanks to busy little bumbles

Soil microbiologist Kris Nichols is coming to the TRU Campus in Williams Lake on May 24 to discuss soil, farming and other related topics at a seminar. Black Press File Photo.
Vernon organics business looks to harvest Dragon’s Den dollars

BlueSky Organics lawn and garden products a popular product as COVID-19 prompts many to grow their own food

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP delivered Starfish Packs on behalf of the Kalamalka Rotary Club. (RCMP)
Mounties deliver breakfast to Vernon schools

Kalamalka Starfish Society gets helping hand from RCMP

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case

Charge laid against teacher at Peter Skene Ogden

Save-On-Foods confirmed 10 people at a pharmacy location in Burnaby were vaccinated Monday using doses that expired April 2. (Black Press files)
10 people injected with expired COVID-19 vaccine at Burnaby pharmacy

Save-On-Foods says it has taken steps to prevent it from happening again and contacted the affected customers

A large crowd gathers for the arrival of Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth in Salmon Arm in October, 1951. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Looking back: Salmon Arm gave royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Royals stopped in Tappen, Salmon Arm and Sicamous during 1951 tour of Western Canada

A prescribed burn is being planned southeast of Chase in mid-April. (BC Wildfire Service Photo)
Prescribed burn planned for Neskonlith band land near Chase

Residents should not be alarmed if they see rising smoke between April 12 and 30

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Youtube / City of Kelowna)
Kelowna mayor claims spotty attendance at regional district is not due to volunteerism

Basran also denies claims he only volunteered at KGH to get an early vaccine

A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Previously, minimum wages for the 300,000 workers was $13.95 an hour, an amount previously called ‘discriminatory’

Valid Manufacturing received a government grant to assist their work on a system to divert dairy cow waste and turn it into usable fertilizer. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm business helps make the most of manure

Valid Manufacturing Ltd. has developed a system to separate nutrients from dairy cow waste.

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like in B.C.?

A rise in sexual assault allegations being made online prompts conversation

Most Read