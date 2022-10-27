Snow on Halloween? Maybe, but ‘seasonal’ temperature drop is coming to the Okanagan

Cooler temperatures on their way but no major snowfalls in the near forecast

The iconic Peach looked more like a pumpkin on Halloween in 2020. (Jesse Day)

By the time tricker-or-treaters are done for the night on Monday, Oct. 31, snow may be on the ground in the Okanagan Valley.

Environment Canada says there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries falling in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon on the year’s spookiest day, with temperatures also expected to drop to “seasonal” levels by next week.

“It’s on Monday when a cooler air mass from the north comes to the Interior,” said Derek Lee, a meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Because the low will get to 1 C for much of the Okanagan by the night, there’s a chance of flurries.”

By late October, Lee says temperatures should average 8 to 9 C during the day.

Expect a sudden change soon, however, the meteorologist warns.

“It’s just been so above average (in October) that the temperature drop that is coming will be considered seasonal, but much cooler than this week,” Lee said. “This trend that we’re getting will linger until mid-to-late next week.”

Due to October’s blazing start on the thermometer, meteorologists expect the month to rank among the all-time warmest autumn months ever for the region.

“We’ve still been around 2 to 5 C above seasonal ever since Thanksgiving, but because it was so warm for the first 15 days, it’s likely that it will end up being the top three warmest Octobers ever,” Lee said.

As for the chances of snow on Halloween, Lee says trick-or-treaters may only be vulnerable to wet flurries and that precipitation is “unlikely to stick.”

Though temperatures are expected to drop significantly by Monday night, it won’t be enough for people to notice the flurries for an extended period of time.

“All we’re seeing is the return of cool air,” Lee explained. “Snow levels will be dropping significantly, so it will be near the valley bottom.

“It will take a while for the snow to stick unless we’re getting that constant cold air.”

Daytime highs in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon next week will be anywhere between 7 to 9 C.

READ MORE: Okanagan forecasting Thanksgiving to feel like Labour Day, says meteorologist

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Environment Canada weatherKelownaPentictonVernon