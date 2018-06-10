SilverStar Mountain Resort received about 22 centimetres of snow Sunday, June 10. (Tracey D Kyle Sullivan photo)

Snow on mountains, highway weather statements in effect

SilverStar Mountain Resort receives 22 cm of snow, alerts in effect for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, Connector

Winter is coming.

Or perhaps it simply never left SilverStar Mountain Resort, which received a fresh blanket of snow Sunday, June 10.

Wesla Wong, meteorologist and SilverStar spokesperson, measured 22 centimetres of snow at the resort Sunday morning.

As snow falls at higher elevations, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

“Snow is possible this morning and again overnight and Monday morning for elevations above 1,300 metres,” Environment Canada said in a release.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

A cool and unstable airmass is now situated over the Interior. Bands of precipitation over the southern interior will likely give some snow near the summits of the Okanagan Connector, Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass. A few centimetres of snow are possible this morning and again overnight and Monday.

Other passes may see some wet snow too but accumulations are unlikely.

Meanwhile, in the Okanagan Valley, Environment Canada calls for more rain with a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Conditions are expected to persist throughout Sunday and Monday.

Related: Expect rain in the Okanagan and snow on the Coquihalla

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off
Next story
Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients to gain from no-chemo study: experts

Just Posted

Snow on mountains, highway weather statements in effect

SilverStar Mountain Resort receives 22 cm of snow, alerts in effect for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, Connector

ALS Walk a success

Among the attendees was Paul Wells, the longest living person with ALS.

Sundial to be unveiled on summer solstice

New innovations: this sundial corrects for the motion of the Earth as it travels in an ellipse.

Gateway casino workers ready to strike

BCGEU strike vote mandate for Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon casinos has 93.1% support

B.C. Public Safety Announcement: Wildfires & Air Quality

The B.C. government issues PSA warning people to to stay alert

Festivities are underway at Lumby Days

The annual family fair began Friday and runs all weekend long.

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for B.C. breeder

John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify

Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients to gain from no-chemo study: experts

Results are expected to spare patients from having to undergo rounds of chemotherapy

Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island

Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

Alberta couple wanted to help Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the April bus crash

Trump’s calling Trudeau ‘dishonest and weak’ sparks calls for calm

President’s advisers say tirade was response to comments PM made at the end of the G7 meeting

Complainant vs UBC prof Steven Galloway wants investigator’s report

Lawyer says key paragraphs about complainant’s report of sexual harassment are blacked out

Kamloops RCMP appeal to the public

RCMP are currently investigating an assault that appears to be targeted

Most Read