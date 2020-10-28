Snow piling up at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain

The resort has accumulated 82.5 cm of snow so far this year, one month before opening day

SilverStar Mountain Resort’s winter season is still a month away, but the snow must not have gotten the memo.

The mountain has accumulated a base of 82.5 centimetres so far this year, media relations manager Chantelle Deacon said Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The resort’s ski season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 4, with Nordic trails to open on Nov. 28. It’s a later start to the winter season than usual, but the resort says the plan is to help skiers and snowboarders stay physically distanced with more lifts running on opening day.

“We’re confident that starting our season later than we have historically opened, with more acreage and lifts open, will help guests spread out and maintain appropriate distance while also providing a higher quality on-snow experience from day one of the season,” the resort states on its website.

Sweeping health and safety measures have been put in place in light of the pandemic. These include limits on day tickets sold to reduce crowds, physical distancing on the lifts, an online reservation parking system, increased sanitation stations and facility cleaning and 48-hour holds on accommodations between guests.

Seasonal lockers won’t be available this year, and Tube Town will have limited hours and will not operate seven days a week. The full list safety measures can be viewed on SilverStar’s website.

Limited My1 Alpine Season Passes are available now while quantities last, or until Thursday, Oct. 29. Passes can be purchased online at $899 for adults and $539 for youth aged 13 to 18.

The white stuff has also been piling up on other mountains in the area. Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna received 21 centimetres of snow in 24 hours last week. The mountain’s alpine snow base currently sits at 39 centimetres.

SilverStar sees an average of 700 centimetres of snow each year. The mountain is forecasting 1 cm over the next seven days with the next snowfall expected Nov. 4.

