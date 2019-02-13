A southbound vehicle crossed Highway 97 and ended up in the northbound ditch near Crystal Waters Road Tuesday, Feb. 12. (Photo submitted)

Snow plagues Vernon roadways

Police say that they have responded to more than a dozen accidents due to poor conditions

Mother Nature is wreaking havoc on North Okanagan roads as accident reports continue to flow in amidst wintry weather.

While the exact numbers have not been tallied, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said police have been kept busy since the snow began to fall Monday before reaching its mid-week peak Tuesday, Feb. 12.

“I don’t have specifics, but I can say that the RCMP responded to over a dozen motor vehicle incidents due to poor driving conditions,” Brett said Wednesday. “There were no serious injuries reported.”

Related: Rollover on Highway 97

Related: Treacherous road conditions causing crashes around the Central Okanagan

As the snow lingers on the ground, Brett said drivers should take precaution before venturing out onto the roadways.

“We would like to remind motorists to allow extra time to travel as so they are not rushing to where they need to be,” Brett said. “As well, please allow space between vehicles to give time to react if need be.”

Related: Car slides through oncoming traffic on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries Thursday before giving way to a cloudy Friday and Saturday.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls
Next story
VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

Just Posted

Snow plagues Vernon roadways

Police say that they have responded to more than a dozen accidents due to poor conditions

Vernon affordable housing development to break ground

Thunderbird Manor will be a four-storey, 38-unit development on 27th Avenue past Landing Plaza

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

North Okanagan RCMP set to strategize

Current plan focused on crime reduction, communication and road safety

Rollover on highway 97

Authorities warn public to drive safe following snowfall.

Sailboat raised from Okanagan Lake during snowfall

Owner gave boat away after raising it

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Most Read