Snow plagues Vernon roadways

Police say that they have responded to more than a dozen accidents due to poor conditions

A southbound vehicle crossed Highway 97 and ended up in the northbound ditch near Crystal Waters Road Tuesday, Feb. 12. (Photo submitted)

Mother Nature is wreaking havoc on North Okanagan roads as accident reports continue to flow in amidst wintry weather.

While the exact numbers have not been tallied, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said police have been kept busy since the snow began to fall Monday before reaching its mid-week peak Tuesday, Feb. 12.

“I don’t have specifics, but I can say that the RCMP responded to over a dozen motor vehicle incidents due to poor driving conditions,” Brett said Wednesday. “There were no serious injuries reported.”

As the snow lingers on the ground, Brett said drivers should take precaution before venturing out onto the roadways.

“We would like to remind motorists to allow extra time to travel as so they are not rushing to where they need to be,” Brett said. “As well, please allow space between vehicles to give time to react if need be.”

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries Thursday before giving way to a cloudy Friday and Saturday.



