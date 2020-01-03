Big White Ski Resort has an alpine base of 199 cm of snow. (Contributed)

Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

The snow just hasn’t stopped up in Big White.

The ski resort has seen 13 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours and 82 cm of snow this week — and even more is on the way.

Big White’s alpine snow base sits at 199 cm and will surely reach over 200 cm at some point this weekend.

It’s a cool -3 C in Big White right now, with moderate winds, obscured skies and limited visibility.

Today, 105 runs and 16 lifts are open.

READ MORE: Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant
Next story
Cellphone app helps B.C. police save teen unconscious in bog

Just Posted

Vernon’s Anne Cherkowski wins silver with Team Canada at U18 world championships

17-year-old assistant captain finished tournament with 1 goal, 2 assists

Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

Police asking for public assistance in locating Suzie Clark, last seen in Vernon Dec. 30

Our History in Pictures

A view from above…

Don’t let power loss zap sense of hope for 2020

AT RANDOM: Snowstorm left many in the dark, but also shed some light

Slight dips, modest jumps in 2020 North Okanagan property values

B.C. Assessment projects 4 per cent jump in Vernon property values, 2 per cent dip in Coldstream

VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation

Get Outdoors!: snow foundation of temporary ecosystem

An under-the-snow oasis is home to all kinds of creatures and plants

Cellphone app helps B.C. police save teen unconscious in bog

The youth was found suffering from hypothermia in Delta’s Burns Bog on New Year’s Day

Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31

A total of about 800 people in the region are currently affected by outages

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Power restored in Shuswap

Shuswap Emergency Program will act as fast as possible if warming centres are needed in other areas

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Most Read