On Christmas Eve, COSAR was called out to assist the Kelowna RCMP in searching for and locating an elderly female with a mental health issue in the North Glenmore area. (COSAR)

Snowboarder missing overnight at Big White

RCMP and two search and rescue groups are looking for the man

RCMP and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) along with North Shore Rescue (NSR) are looking for an overdue snowboarder at Big White Ski Resort.

The 42-year-old man was reported missing about 5:10 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 26), after he was last seen by friends around 1 p.m. at the Gem Lake chair-lift as he prepared to do his last run of the day.

The Kelowna RCMP is working closely with Big White Ski Patrol as well as searchers from COSAR and NSR, state Cpl. Tammy Lobb. A search was conducted last evening but was called off at 12:45 a.m. due to inclement weather and poor visibility.

The search is being conducted in the backcountry of Big White where the snowpack is unstable and is subject to considerable and high avalanche risks.

