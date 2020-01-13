Snowdrifts make Spallumcheen roads impassable

Road conditions treacherous, some roads closed, others limited

Several areas in the Township of Spallumcheen are experiencing severe road drifts, which is making travel difficult, and in some instances, impassable.

The following areas are affected:

• Matheson – Closed (Impassible)

• Hallam – Single Lane

• Parkinson – Single Lane

• Schubert – Single Lane

• Grandview North – Single Lane (AIM section is impassible, 8 ft snow drifts)

• Grandview South – Single Lane

All other roads in the south are reduced to single lane.

READ MORE: Deep freeze drops in on North Okanagan

“Priority one roads are all open and we are working on side roads and pushing back the snow drifts in the south,” the township states in a media release. “Please drive safe and use caution in these areas.

“Your patience is appreciated – Township staff and contractors are working to get this done as efficiently as possible.”

Further updates will be available by 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

If you have any questions contact the office at 250-546-3013 or visit the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Temperatures to reach uncommon lows Monday in Okanagan and Shuswap

