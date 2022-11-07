Snow falls in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News) Snow falls in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Snow falls in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News) Snow falls in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Snowfall alert for Coquihalla, Connector and Okanagan

Between 10 and 20 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region

A snowfall warning is in effect for the South and Central Okanagan, Similkameen, Nicola and Boundary regions for Monday.

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected to fall throughout the day. Environment Canada is also forecasting strong northwest winds which will cause blowing snow.

This warning comes as a pacific low-pressure system southwest of Vancouver Island continues to spread moisture into the southern interior this morning. The snow will ease this afternoon as the low moves further south.

The Okanagan Connector from Kelowna to Merritt, Coquihalla and Highway 3 is anticipated to receive between 10 and 20 cm of snow this morning, with 5 to 10 cm expected into the evening.

Drivers are urged to use caution while on Interior B.C. Highway roads. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

READ MORE: Similkameen school has no heat, phones, internet, Cawston school closed

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayEnvironment Canada weatherHighway 97Snow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton RCMP investigate several suspicious fires as colder temperatures set in
Next story
Trudeau tells health ministers money is there, but he wants to see results

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold responded to a letter sent to him by a Vernon resident calling for Canada to take stronger action to help Ukraine amid tensions with Russia on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (File photo)
Trudeau causing cost of living crisis: North Okanagan-Shuwap MP

AIMRoads, the highways maintenance contractor for the Okanagan-Shuswap service area, recently made online service request forms available at aim-roads.ca. (AIMRoads photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor launches online option for service requests

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of smoke in a housing complex resulting from an unattended pot on a stove. The local fire department is using that as a safety reminder to residents. (File photo)
Homeless camp fire sparked in Vernon

A number of flights are cancelled or delayed due to weather at Kelowna International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022 (ylw.kelowna.ca)
Delays, cancellations, diversions due to weather at Kelowna airport