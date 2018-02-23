Snowfall causes accidents in city, area highways

A tow truck works to clear the scene of an accident at the corner of 32nd Street and 37th Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. Multiple accidents have been reported throughout the city and area highways following the dump of snow that hit the southern Interior. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Multiple accidents have been reported across the city and area highways following the dump of snow that hit the southern Interior Friday.

The snow is also causing delayed departures and cancelled arrivals at the Kelowna airport.

