Snowfall early this morning has made for some slippery driving conditions

If you’re planning to go to a party or a pub to watch the Superbowl tonight, beware — conditions are poor and drivers are being urged to take extra caution today after another dump of snow began falling early Sunday morning in the North Okanagan.
Between 5 and 10 centimetres are expected to accumulate in the area today, with snow changing to rain this afternoon with a high of zero and more flurried expected tonight.
The seven-day forecast indicates that the temperature is expected to rise slightly this week, with more snow and rain on the way.
Environment Canada forecast for Vernon click HERE.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.