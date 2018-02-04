Snowfall early this morning has made for some slippery driving conditions

If you’re planning to go to a party or a pub to watch the Superbowl tonight, beware — conditions are poor and drivers are being urged to take extra caution today after another dump of snow began falling early Sunday morning in the North Okanagan.

Between 5 and 10 centimetres are expected to accumulate in the area today, with snow changing to rain this afternoon with a high of zero and more flurried expected tonight.

The seven-day forecast indicates that the temperature is expected to rise slightly this week, with more snow and rain on the way.

Environment Canada forecast for Vernon click HERE.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

