A DriveBC highway webcam shows snow on the Coquihalla Highway approximately 20 kilometres south of Kamloops. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Environment Canada says approaching low pressure system will give snow

Winter is coming to B.C.’s highway mountain passes.

Environment Canada said Sunday that an approaching low pressure system combined with snow levels near 1,200 to 1,500 metres will give snow to southern Interior highway mountain passes today.

“Snowfall amounts of two-to-four centimetres can be expected through this afternoon, except five to 10 cm over the Okanagan Connector,” Environment Canada said in a release.

“Snow levels are expected to rise later today or this evening above most of these highway passes, except for Begbie Summit where periods of snow will continue tonight.”

Over Rogers Pass, snow level is forecast to lower to 1200 metres tonight bringing snow to the summit with five to 10 cm of snow expected by midday Monday.

Rain is expected over the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass as snow levels are forecast to remain above these passes.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

As on Monday, Oct. 1, the province’s winter tire rules are in effect. Winter tired must be used on highways throughout the province until March 30, other than some highways in the Lower Mainland and in southeastern Vancouver Island.

The province recommends mountain/snowflake tires for heavy snow, severe winter conditions and high mountain passes like those on the Coquihalla.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

