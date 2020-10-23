Snowfall in Okanagan breaks records dated back to 1899

If you’re living in the Okanagan and can’t recall seeing this much snow in October, it’s because you probably haven’t.

Today, the snowfall in Penticton broke the record for the most snow in a single day in October, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist. Penticton has already received over 10 centimetres as of 11:30 a.m. The previous record for the greatest October snowfall was set in 1957 coming in at 8 centimetres.

Kelowna is also on the brink of setting a record. So far today, Kelowna has already received 8 to 10 centimetres and if snow amounts can surpass 12.7 centimetres, it will set a new single-day record for October. As of 11:30 a.m., today is the fourth snowiest October day in Kelowna’s history dating back over 100 years to the year 1899.

“The way it’s coming in, it’s tapered a little bit (in Kelowna), but we could (break the record),” said Lundquist.

“It’s just a little early in the day to say, there’s still more snow yet to come. We will see if we accumulate a few more centimetres, but regardless even if it’s fourth place it’s still quite crazy.”

Lundquist said temperatures could be in the record-lows over the weekend, followed by a really strong western flow next week that would melt the snow. Temperatures are expected to reach the double digits by Wednesday.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

