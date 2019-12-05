Snowfall warning for Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Up to 25 cm expected

Environment Canada is calling for snow up to 25 cm along Highway 1 near Revelstoke.

Heavy snow will begin this evening as the system moves into the Columbia region between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, along Highway 1. The storm should continue until Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada suggests motorists to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions as visibility may maybe be suddenly reduced.

For more information check Environment Canada and for road conditions go to DriveBC.

 

