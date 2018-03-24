Paulson Summit - Credit: DriveBC

Snowfall warning for Highway 3

Kelowna - A snowfall warning is in effect from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A snowfall warning is in effect Saturday for Highway 3.

Total amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres is expected from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, according to Environment Canada.

A low forming over central Washington State will strengthen and move northeastwards this morning into the Kootenay regions.

Snow, at times heavy, is expected to develop over Kootenay Pass.

Total snowfall accumulation is expected to reach 15 cm today over higher terrain in the West Kootenay region.

In the Elk Valley region, snowfall accumulation is expected to be 5 to 10 cm, except as high as 15 cm for Fernie, said Environment Canada.

As the low continues to move northeast, the heavy snow is expected to ease by late this afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, said Environment Canada.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Changing philosophies for seniors’ care

Just Posted

Wenatchee wins Game 5

Vipers force overtime with 0.6 seconds left

District officials deem Vernon schools safe

Policies and procedures in place to protect against violent incidents

Editorial: Unplug during Earth Hour, or at any time

Earth Hour is today (Saturday, March 24) from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Needle clean-up planned

Vernon group heading out into community Saturday to pick up needles

City says Vernon in a “state of readiness” amid North Okanagan flooding

City monitors lake levels and snowpack

Vernon group protests Kinder Morgan

Arnold’s office empty during protest

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Snowfall warning for Highway 3

Kelowna - A snowfall warning is in effect from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Berglund nets two, including the game-winner, to lift St. Louis over Vancouver

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

B.C. pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018

What’s Up: April

Devil star will appear in April

Changing philosophies for seniors’ care

Aging baby boomers impacting continuum of care

Most Read