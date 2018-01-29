Snowfall warning for mountain passes

If you’re travelling by car today, you may want to read this

Snow warnings have been lifted in cities across the Okanagan, and warmer weather is set to roll in as the day goes on.

There’s still cause to be snow wary, however, when driving the mountain passes.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Highway 3 to the Paulson Summit Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway , on Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

RELATED: WEEKEND SNOWFALL WARNING WAS SHORTLIVED

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected. A moist frontal system is moving across B.C. interior today into Monday, producing heavy snowfall over several highway passes.

Heavy snow has spread into Rogers Pass, where snow accumulations of 20 to 35 cm are possible by Monday afternoon. Heavy snow is expected to continue over Kootenay Pass through tonight and into Monday afternoon. Total snow accumulation is expected to be 20 to 30 cm over that time.

RELATED: TRAFFIC SLOWED BY SNOWFALL

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader

Just Posted

Aussie Day a hit at SilverStar

Hundreds of swimwear-clad visitors take to the slopes to honour Australia Day

Schools open, buses running after snowstorm

All schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are open this morning, Monday, Jan.… Continue reading

Optimism in the Okanagan a year after mosque shooting

As the Jan. 29 anniversary of the mosque shooting approaches, optimism prevails in the Okanagan Muslim-Canadian community.

Father son team smoothing things over for Scotties

A father and son team are looking after the ice for the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Snowfall warning issued for Central and North Okanagan

As much as 25 centimetres is expected by tonight in Kelowna and Vernon areas.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Greenwood named deputy Conservative leader

Was Langley candidate for party in 2017

North Okanagan police help with Kelowna area drug bust

Traffic stop near Joe Rich results in 51-year-old Kelowna woman being arrested

Snowfall warning for mountain passes

If you’re travelling by car today, you may want to read this

Team B.C. drops to 1-2 record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nanaimo based team will face Team Quebec on Monday in Penticton

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Most Read