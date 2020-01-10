Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Greater Vernon Area and up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by this evening.
Environment Canada issued the warning at 11:27 a.m. Friday.
The national weather agency is calling between 10 and 15 centemetres near Enderby and Lumby with winds gusting up to 40 km/h.
A Pacific weather system is dropping heavy snow to the North Thompson, Shuswap and North Okanagan regions and 10-20 cm are expected to fall by this evening.
“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada wrote. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”
To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.