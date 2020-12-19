Snowfall warning for Revelstoke; extreme avalanche conditions expected

Might be time to put gas in the snow blower as another big storm is heading for the Revelstoke area.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall on Highway 1 between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, through Revelstoke.

Environment Canada said a frontal system will push across B.C. Interior today spreading snow, beginning late this afternoon.

At lower elevations, the snow will ease overnight and become mixed rain before Sunday morning.

DriveBC advises caution and adjust to winter driving behaviour by using winter tires and chains.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort reported 60 cm has fallen in the last week for a base depth of 156 cm at 1,950 metres.

Current avalanche conditions near Revelstoke are high and expected to increase to extreme by Monday in Rogers Pass.

The Parks Canada avalanche bulletin for the backcountry said avalanche terrain that has not had recent activity should be avoided at this time.

Snow