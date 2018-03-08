Snowfall warning in effect for Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

It’s back to winter conditions

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A Pacific low pressure system is spreading snow to Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass this morning,” reads the warning from Environment Canada.

“Periods of light snow today will become heavy at times tonight as the low crosses the area. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Friday morning.”

They go on to advise postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

Just Posted

Dew seeks TSN-Advil votes

Silver Star freestyler finalist for $25,000

Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

Family heirloom stolen

Vernon family hoping to get back late father’s medal

RCMP seek tips on missing woman

Claudia Fissler was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, March 4

Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Lake Country council rejected a road closure bylaw Tuesday after hearing the public’s opinion

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

Snowfall warning in effect for Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

It’s back to winter conditions

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

Search for Ryan Shtuka goes on

Salmon Arm woman and her dog volunteer at Sun Peaks Resort

Body discovered at Kamloops pulp mill

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

South Okanagan cop chided in not-guilty verdict for youth sex assault

No police notes, no DNA test and no chance for girl to identify or absolve alleged assaulter until pre-trial

Most Read