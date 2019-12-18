Police are on scene at a car crash near Armstrong, Dec. 1, amid reports of black ice and blowing snow on the roads. (Scarlett Carrie Diamond - Facebook file)

Snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada

Rogers Pass, Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla Summit expecting 5-10 cm of snow Thursday

Five to 10 centimetres of heavy snow is expected to fall Thursday over the southern interior mountain passes and carry on through the weekend.

The special weather statement from Environment Canada is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle and Rogers Pass. Warnings for the Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 3 have also been issued by the national weather agency.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall Dec. 19, but Environment Canada said periods of snow will continue over the weekend with additional accumulations.

“In advance of what could be a busy period for holiday travel, please keep an eye on route forecasts and be prepared for winter road conditions,” the bulletin reads.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the statement said.

Up to date road conditions are available on drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon skate shop closing due to crime

READ MORE: Interior Health warns about opioid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack
Next story
Sagmoen trial awaits judge’s decision

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada

Rogers Pass, Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla Summit expecting 5-10 cm of snow Thursday

WATCH: Vernon skate shop closing due to crime

‘How can anyone stay downtown and economically do business?’ owner asks

Caring Klowns make rounds at Vernon hospital

Volunteers spread Christmas cheer to patients, staff, through holiday songs

Enterprize seeks budding Vernon business ideas

Registration opens soon for Community Futures Enterprize Challenge

Vernon council briefs: Rats, street sweeper, housing and more

“Are we having an issue with rats? And how are we dealing with it?” - Dalvir Nahal

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Friends mourn passing of Kelowna resident who died in car crash near Revelstoke

The 52-year-old died when his sedan hit a semi truck along Highway 1 on Monday afternoon

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Salmon Arm KFC to kick the bucket, one of several businesses closing by 2020

Sportsman Barbershop, Bentley, Buggerbees among retailers shutting down by end of 2019

Kelowna man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

‘Think twice’: A Penticton woman’s plea to drunk drivers

Pamela Hanson’s life was changed forever when a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on

Most Read