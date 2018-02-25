A snowfall warning and travel advisory is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. (DriveBC Webcam)

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Winter hasn’t loosened its snowy grasp yet.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, with 10 to 20 cm of snow expected to fall Sunday morning according to Environment Canada.

Snow is expected to ease throughout the afternoon, though further accumulations of up to 15 cm are expected.

Following the snowfall warning, DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for the Coquihalla.

“Poor visibility due to blowing snow and fog conditions between Britton creek and Portia interchange,” DriveBC says in a release. “Please be aware of slow moving maintenance equipment and crews working. Travelers are advised to please exercise caution, leave space and be prepared.”

Related: Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Korea experts to speak at UBC Okanagan symposium

Just Posted

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Vernon walkers brave the cold in support of those in need

Pounding the pavement for the Upper Room Mission

Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Cowan stuns Jenkins rink at B.C. finals

New Westminster rink comes from 5-0 down to advance to championship in Enderby

Lake Country budget approved

Lake Country’s 2018 Operating and Capital Budget was approved Tuesday night

President praises nearly 1,800 volunteers at B.C. Games

Ashley Wadhwani sits down with the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games President Niki Remesz

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

PHOTOS: Harnessing diverse abilities on the court at the B.C. Games

Basketball is one of two Special Olympics events at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

B.C. VIEWS: Our not-so-New Democrats don’t rock the boat

Finance Minister Carole James takes the wheel, steers similar course

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canadians all smiles after record medal haul

Team Canada is taking home a record 29 medals from Pyeongchang – 11 gold, eight silver, 10 bronze

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Jury acquitted Raymond Cormier in the death of Tina Fontaine after 11-hour deliberation

NHL official from Penticton celebrates milestone

Shane Heyer will officiate his 2,000th NHL game on Feb. 25

Most Read