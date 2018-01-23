Snowfall warnings for mountain passes

It may be another good day to avoid driving over mountain passes.

Environment Canada is reporting that a strong Pacific frontal system is rapidly approaching the South West coast of B.C.

Periods of snow will begin falling on highway passes this morning, and become heavy at times this evening and through tonight. The Coquihalla Summit could receive 25 to 35 centimetres snowfall accumulation, while Allison Pass and Kootenay Pass could receive 20 to 25 cm of snowfall accumulation.

Snowfall should ease early Thursday morning as the system moves through to the east.

The weather agency reminds motorists to be prepared to adjust one’s driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on the lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.