Snowmobiler rescued near Vernon

Search and Rescue locate lone male in Westside area south of Fintry

Vernon Search and Rescue teams worked throughout Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning to locate and rescue a lone snowmobiler in the Westside area south of Fintry.

The subject was riding in the Terrace Mountain region when his machine became stuck and he made the decision to walk out. Fortunately, his cellphone had just enough battery power to reach the RCMP and provide his coordinates.

A snowmobile search team was able to head west from La Casa Cottages towards the subject’s last known position, and located the snowmobiler on a forest service road at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.

“Although cold and tired, the subject was not injured,” Vernon SAR reports.

“Vernon Search and Rescue urges people enjoying the outdoors to properly prepare and equip themselves for emergencies. An excellent resource for information on best practices, effective emergency gear and proper planning can be found at www.AdventureSmart.ca.”


