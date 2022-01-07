Crash headed into Peachland on Highway 97. (Dave Ogilvie)

Crash headed into Peachland on Highway 97. (Dave Ogilvie)

Snowplow hits vehicle on Highway 97 heading into Peachland

Traffic is slow going southbound on Highway 97

A snowplow has hit a vehicle at the Highway 97C off-ramp headed into Peachland.

One lane of Highway 97 southbound is closed while emergency crews are on scene. The crash took place just before 11 a.m. Friday.

There is also a vehicle broken down on the side of Highway 97 just before the incident with the snowplow, just past the Glenrosa Overpass in the northbound lanes at Powers Creek. RCMP is on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone is injured in either incident.

Drivers are warned traffic is slow going in the area.

READ MORE: Hitting the ‘slopes’ on Knox Mountain in Kelowna

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway 97 south of Vernon fully closed

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashCity of West Kelowna

Previous story
Vernon man faces 16-firearms related charges
Next story
‘Avoid travel,’ Vernon urges on snow-covered roads/highways

Just Posted

A credit card knife was seized by police during investigation of a suspicious vehicle Friday, Jan. 7. (RCMP photo)
Vernon man found asleep in vehicle with alleged drug paraphanelia on lap

Major renovations are planned for the Centennial Outdoor Rink in Vernon. - Photo submitted
Staff shortage closes Vernon arena, rink, gym, curling club

BC Ambulance responded to an motorcycle-vehicle collision Thursday night at Lougheed Highway and 280th Street. (Contributed)
Badly burned Vernon man dies

A broken water main flooded Wood Avenue in Armstrong Friday, Jan 7, 2022. (Trudy Damery photo)
Water geyser floods Armstrong road