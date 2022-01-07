Snowplow hits vehicle on Highway 97 heading into Peachland

Traffic is slow going southbound on Highway 97

A snowplow has hit a vehicle at the Highway 97C off-ramp headed into Peachland.

One lane of Highway 97 southbound is closed while emergency crews are on scene. The crash took place just before 11 a.m. Friday.

There is also a vehicle broken down on the side of Highway 97 just before the incident with the snowplow, just past the Glenrosa Overpass in the northbound lanes at Powers Creek. RCMP is on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone is injured in either incident.

Drivers are warned traffic is slow going in the area.

car crashCity of West Kelowna