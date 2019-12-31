Snowstorm drives up need for warm donations for Vernon’s homeless

Upper Room Mission calls for hand warmers, warm clothes abd blankets

While the weather outside is frightful, those stuck in the elements need a little extra warmth.

“Both staff and guests have been working tirelessly all morning to remove snow from the Upper Room Mission parking lot,” said the Mission, which provides a warm space and meals for the homeless on weekdays.

As the skies continue to dump down heavy snow, the wet conditions are taking a toll on those who don’t have a home to warm up in.

READ MORE: Lights off for 26K North Okanagan homes

“As the weather turns sour, donations of warm clothes, hand warmers, and blankets are needed now more than ever,” the Mission urges.

Donations can be brought to the Mission before it closes at 5 p.m. today. It will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day and reopening Jan. 2 and 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Dinner, backpacks served to needy in Vernon

