Snowy Mountain fire now held

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains at 13,359 hectares in size

The Snowy Mountain fire is considered held.

“(Being held) indicates that (with the resources currently committed to the fire) sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions,” the BC Wildfire Service explains on its provincial page.

The Snowy Mountain fire has not grown in recent days and is still being estimated at 13, 359 hectares in size.

On Thursday, 11 BC Wildfire Service personnel were on site with two helicopters assigned the incident. Additional air support is available if needed.

Crews will continue to work on patrolling and mopping up.

